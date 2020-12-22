Crews called to reported house explosion in Youngstown

It happened in the 700 block of Roxbury Ave.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Crews are on the scene of a reported house explosion in Youngstown.

Our news crew said there is a lot of smoke and the entire house is gone.

A fire inspector was called to the scene to determine the cause.

A witness reported that a man opened the door and turned on the light, and the house exploded. The man was being treated by paramedics, and his shirt was charred.

WKBN is at the scene, working to get more information.