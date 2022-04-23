GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) — Crews are battling a fire near Metalico Youngstown, Inc. in Girard on Saturday.

It happened at around 3 p.m. Saturday on Furnace Lane in Girard.

As of 6 p.m., the fire is more under control but crews are still working to put it out. First News spoke to a former employee who was told everyone got out safe.

Dozens of fire trucks have been in and out of the scene and tankers have been dropping off water to try and put out the flames. Multiple fire departments, including Middlefield, Kinsman Township, Austintown and Orwell are on scene.

Around 6:30 p.m., a hazardous materials crew also appeared on scene.

Flames were as high as 10 feet when the fire first started at 3 p.m. It appears to be a large pile of cars that has caught fire.

This capture of the 27 VIPIR Radar shows smoke from the fire over the Valley at around 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

The smoke plume could be seen for miles around the Valley.

There has been no word on if anyone is injured from officials.

We have a crew on the scene. Stay with us for updates.