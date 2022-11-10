MADISON, Ohio (WJW) — SkyFOX was above the scene a brush fire reported before noon Thursday along Haines Road in the village.

Other fire departments have been called in to assist, according to unconfirmed scanner reports.

Hours earlier on Thursday, the Lake County Sheriff’s Office announced a road closure due to a brush fire in Perry Township, just five miles west of Madison. South Ridge Road was closed between Lane and Shepard roads, according to a social media post.

No fire hazard warnings were in effect Thursday in Ohio, according to the National Weather Service’s Red Flag Warning map.

Several brush fires were reported in northeast Ohio on Wednesday, and the Ohio State Fire Marshal that day warned of an elevated fire risk throughout the state.

“Dry conditions and stronger winds are expected to combine to produce an increased risk of fire danger,” reads an email from an Ohio Department of Commerce spokesperson. “These conditions combined with dry vegetation will result in another day of elevated fire danger. Any fires that start could spread and become out of control.

“Due to these conditions, outdoor burning is not recommended.”

