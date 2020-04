Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LICKING COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) - Firefighters are battling a large fire at a chicken farm in Licking County Tuesday.

Firefighters were called to the scene on Wesley Chapel Rd. NW around 3:30 a.m.

According to WCMH, online maps show the fire is located at Trillium Farms in Croton, Ohio, which is a poultry and poultry products farm.

The situation is developing and more information is expected to be released later in the morning.

