CLEVELAND (WJW) — Crews are battling a house fire on Cleveland's east side.

The blaze broke out at a two-story home on Kinsman Avenue near E. 117th Street.

Authorities say residents in the top unit evacuated. It is unknown at this time if they sustained any injuries.

The bottom unit was reportedly unoccupied.

This is a developing story. FOX 8 will provide more information as it becomes available.