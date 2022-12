CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland fire crews battled flames at a home on the city’s east side Thursday morning.

Crews arrived at the home in the 5500 block of Orey Avenue at around 8 a.m.

Heavy flames could be seen coming out of the back of the home. It’s unconfirmed if there are any injuries.

