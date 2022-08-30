STRONGSVILLE, Ohio (WJW) — Crews battled flames in a Strongsville home on Monday evening where the family was able to get out safely but a family dog is missing.

The Strongsville Fire unit arrived at the scene at 12380 Janette Drive just after 7:30 p.m. and found heavy fire at the rear of the garage and extending into the house, according to a release from the department.

Crews say storage in the attic and garage made it challenging to completely extinguish the flames as well as warm temperatures, high humidity and a thunderstorm adding to the difficulty.

The department initially responded with 14 firefighters on two fire engines and two ladder trucks. Berea, Middleburg Heights and North Royalton Fire Departments provided aid.

There are no reports of civilian or firefighter injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Southwest Emergency Response Team Fire Investigation Unit.