CLEVELAND (WJW) — Crews battled flames in a house fire on Cleveland’s east side early Tuesday morning.

It happened at East 117th Street and Ely Avenue in an occupied home.

House fire at East 117th Street and Ely Avenue in Cleveland (WJW)

Streets in the area were blocked as the Cleveland Fire Department worked to extinguish the flames.

The residents were able to escape the home. There are no reports of injuries.