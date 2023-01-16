CLEVELAND (WJW) — Crews battled flames in a two-story, vacant building fire on Cleveland’s eastside.

Fourteen fire companies and over 50 firefighters responded to the scene at the former Industrial Supply building on Broadway east of Canton Avenue, according to a tweet from the Cleveland fire department.

It happened at around 2:45 a.m. The fire was reported under control at around 4:30 a.m.

Building fire on Broadway (WJW)

Broadway Avenue is closed from Fullerton to E.78 Street while the streets are salted.

The cause is under investigation. No injuries are reported.