BAY VILLAGE, Ohio (WJW) — Fire crews battled flames in a Bay Village home just after midnight on Friday.

It happened in the 23900 block of Knickerbocker Road.

No injuries were reported, according to a Westcom Fire Dispatch Facebook post.

Red Cross is assisting the displaced resident.

Bay Village, Fairview Park, Rocky River, Westlake and Avon Lake fire departments were on the scene.