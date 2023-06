MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) – Middleburg Heights firefighters were busy battling a blaze at the UPS customer center on Englewood Road.

The fire started around 8 a.m. Sunday.

Three neighboring fire departments were called in to help, as well as the HAZMAT team.

Police say there are no reports of injuries.

FOX 8 is working to gather more information on this developing story.