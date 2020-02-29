PAINESVILLE, Ohio (WJW) — The Lake County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man crashed his truck into some gas pumps and damaged several other vehicles.

It reportedly happened at the GetGo gas station on Mentor Avenue near Fairgrounds Road early on Saturday.

According to responding deputies, the suspect’s vehicle burst into flames upon impact. He then claimed to have a weapon and threatened to harm them.

Deputies were able to gain control of him with the use of a “less than lethal beanbag round and taser.”

He suffered minor injuries from the fire and was taken to the hospital.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 8 for updates.