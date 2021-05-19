WATCH LIVE: Crews battle blaze at health center in Cleveland

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Crews are battling a three-alarm fire at a large two-story health center in Cleveland.

According to Cleveland Fire, the blaze broke out at Hough Health Center, located near E. 83rd Street and Hough Avenue.

View from roof. Crews extinguish fire extending to roof at 3-3-3 Alarm Fire on Hough. #CLEFIRE pic.twitter.com/aJczl1TmOT — ClevelandFire (@ClevelandFire) May 20, 2021

The fire was on the second floor and extended to the roof.

Officials say crews are making progress battling the blaze and that extra companies are being brought to the scene.

One firefighter is being treated for heat exhaustion.

This is a developing story. FOX 8 has a crew headed to the scene and will provide more information as it becomes available.