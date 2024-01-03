NOVELTY, Ohio (WJW) — On Wednesday, utility crews will return to the scene of Tuesday’s tanker truck accident in Geauga County. They will continue doing line work.

The Russel Township Fire Department said the Ohio EPA and hazmat crews wrapped up their work at the scene on Tuesday night.

It was earlier Tuesday morning, at about 5:3 0 a.m., a dual-axle tanker truck went off State Route 306 in Russell Township, crashing and rolling over. Officials said the truck was carrying Class 9 hazardous materials. It contained about 5,000 gallons of hazardous waste from the East Palestine train derailment site.

It was mostly rainwater collected from the area not treated by the village’s wastewater treatment facility. Firefighters said about four to five gallons of the material is believed to have been spilled after it escaped through minor leaks in the truck’s dome lid. It was put into containment basins.

Officials confirmed, cleaning up diesel from the scene was a larger issue than the hazardous material spilled from East Palestine.

“The major problem that we are having is that he had full or nearly full saddle tanks of diesel fuel which did get spilled from the result of the crash,” said Russell Township Asst. Fire Chief Nick Sambula. “That’s why crews were working with the hazmat team and the Ohio EPA to remediate the issue.”

The truck driver was not injured.

The truck was headed out to a Vickery Environmental site in Northwest Ohio for disposal in a deep well injection site, according to the EPA.