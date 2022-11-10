CLEVELAND (WJW) — SkyFOX was over the scene of a house fire in the 3000 block of Library Avenue, near the West 32nd Street intersection, on Thursday, Nov. 10.

Flames on the second floor could be seen licking the underside of the house’s roof, while thick gray smoke billowed from the eaves, as well as the chimney.

Firefighters used ladders to reach the roof and pump water through the chimney into the second floor, the video shows.

The home was occupied at the time, the fire department posted to Twitter. The residents were safely evacuated, but their pets, a dog and a cat, both perished. No firefighters were injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.