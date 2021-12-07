Crews adjust off-center Guardians sign

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Crews worked Tuesday to re-align an off-centered Cleveland Guardians sign.

If you missed it last week, the iconic script sign installed at the corner of Carnegie and Ontario appeared to be off-center.

But that’s not all. A newly installed sign to the team shop at Progressive Field fell a couple weeks ago – on the day they started selling Guardians gear for the first time.

You’ll soon be seeing a lot of changes to the home of the Guardians.

Cleveland City Council recently gave approval for a deal to renovate Progressive Field.

The project that’s set to begin in April 2022 and be completed by opening day in April 2025 is estimated to total about $435 million.