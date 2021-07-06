Step inside, see yourself on the wall: Mentor’s interactive museum ‘Wonder Cleveland’ now open

MENTOR, Ohio (WJW) — Creators of a new interactive museum at Great Lakes Mall in Mentor have flipped the script and now you can be the exhibit!

“Rather than going into a museum and staring at these beautiful works of art, you actually get to be the works of art,” said museum creator Jason Percival. “You get to step inside, see yourself on the wall and interact with them.”

The virtual outer space exhibit lets you take command of the stars and toss them through the sky, as seen in the video above when Kenny Crumpton visited the museum this morning.

A selfie exhibit gives you an opportunity to stand next to larger-than-life scenes like PEZ dispensers in a b.a. Sweetie’s land or the historic ceiling of the West Side Market in Cleveland.

The Lego exhibit has both a hands-on area to build masterpieces and also a virtual floor-to-ceiling screen where motion sensors allow your hands to become the Lego pieces.

Visit their website to find out more.

Tickets are $19 for adults (peak hours) or $16 (off-peak hours); $12 for children ages 3-12 and free for children under 3.

They only take card for payment, no cash.

Their site says online pre-purchase is preferred but they’ll make every effort to accommodate walk-ups, which may or may not require a wait.

Their hours are:

Mondays and Tuesdays: closed

Wednesdays and Thursdays: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Fridays and Saturdays: 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Sundays: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Off-peak hours are Monday through Thursday 11a.m. – 4p.m.; Friday, Saturday and Sunday 11a.m. – 2p.m.