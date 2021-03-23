Creative con artists targeting people in Northeast Ohio; here are the tactics they’re using

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The Cleveland Division of the FBI is warning of a variety of cash scams targeting Northeast Ohio residents.

The FBI says the scammers are likely overseas and they’re using various scenarios to get people’s money.

The scams are coming via phone, computer, and even fax.

Here are some of the scams recently reported, according to the Cleveland Division of the FBI:

One woman wire transferred an approximate total of $173,000 over three-months in a lottery scam. She was promised a prize of $2.5 million and an added bonus of a 2019 Mercedes.

A physician received a call stating that the Department of Justice was suspending his medical license as numerous prescriptions were discovered with his name on them as the prescribing physician. The physician was sent faxes with Department of Justice logos entitled, “Federal Bond and Protocol Agreement” that said his bank accounts were comprised by drug traffickers. The physician complied with the demands to pay the fine and provided a total of approximately $188,000.

Scammers have also represented themselves as FBI employees via computer. In one instance, a woman received a pop-up on her computer and was advised to call a tech support phone number. The lady called and was advised she was speaking to an FBI “cyber encryption” specialist and she needed to secure her money in cyber vaults. The victim tried to wire money to the scammers, but her bank was suspicious and rejected the wire transfer request. She then tried to send the money via UPS, but the store returned the package to her. The bank and UPS store both notified the police.

Scammers have also been telling people their bank accounts have been compromised, therefore, they should liquidate their bank accounts and send all of their funds to a new financial account for safekeeping.

One individual, an FBI employee, received a voicemail from a person claiming to be with the Social Security Administration indicating the individual would be arrested if they did not return the phone call and pay the fine.

The FBI warns that no matter the approach, whether phone, computer, or mail, any demand for quick cash or threat of arrest is not legit.

Government agencies will not ask money to be wired or placed in the mail, and lottery winnings do not involve paying money first to collect your prize.

The FBI says if you’re solicited for money, take your time and discuss the situation with someone you trust.

Look up the agency online, obtain the phone number for the agency and call them to discuss what happened.

You can report suspicious activity here.