CLEVELAND (WJW) – Traffic has returned to normal after multiple crashes caused delays on I-90 Eastbound between Cleveland and Euclid Thursday evening.

The two right lanes were blocked on I-90/State Route 2 Eastbound beyond E. 222nd Street to Babbitt Road.

Now, according to ODOT, the roadway is cleared and traffic is moving smoothly.

There’s no word yet on what caused the crashes or the conditions of those involved.