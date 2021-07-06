Crashed semi driver dangerously drunk: police

STREETSBORO, Ohio (WJW) – The Streetsboro Police Department is investigating a crash involving a semi-driver.
It happened Monday around 1 p.m.
Officers found a semi off the right side of the road at State Route 14 near Market Square Dr.
The semi had crashed into a utility pole.
Police on the scene determined the semi-driver was under the influence of alcohol.
They say he failed several sobriety tests.
According to Streetsboro police, the driver’s breath sample showed him to have a blood alcohol concentration (BAC) of .227.
BAC shows how much alcohol is in a person’s bloodstream.
According to Stanford University, .227 is a level past a “gross impairment of motor control,” impairment of motor coordination, and a loss of judgment.
The legal limit for commercial drivers in Ohio is .040 BAC.
The driver suffered minor injuries.
He has not been identified.