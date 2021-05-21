Crash that killed one in Cleveland now being investigated as a homicide

CLEVELAND (WJW) — A crash that killed one person in Cleveland Tuesday is now being investigated as a homicide.

According to police, at around 2 a.m. a car headed east on Kinsman Avenue hit a tree and ended up in a field just east of East 55th Street.

Two people were inside the overturned vehicle when officers arrived. One passenger, a 29-year-old woman, was taken to the hospital for treatment. The second victim, the driver, a 44-year-old man, was pronounced dead due to what was first believed to be injuries from the crash.

It was discovered during an autopsy that the driver had suffered a gunshot wound to the head.

Preliminary information indicates three people were at a gas station at East 55th Street and Kinsman Avenue when the driver was involved in a verbal altercation with a male suspect. The three people then left the gas station.

The male suspect then left the gas station and pulled alongside the victims’ vehicle, firing at least one shot into the car. The victims’ vehicle then crashed and overturned. One of the two passengers, a 45-year-old man, inside fled following the crash.

No arrests have been made, and the crash is still under investigation.