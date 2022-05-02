SUTTON, W. Va. (WJW/WOWK)– A crash in central West Virginia that claimed the lives of a Cleveland woman, her daughter and a firefighter who tried to help is believed to be a murder-suicide.

It happened Sunday afternoon on the Elk River just north of Sutton in Braxton County, West Virginia.

The deceased were identified as Latonya Bell, 42; Havana Pipkins, 8; and Gassaway Volunteer Firefighter John Forbush, 24.

Braxton County officials said investigators believe it was a murder-suicide. According to law enforcement, they have security video that shows Bell driving in a parking lot before steering into the river.

Chief Deputy State Fire Marshal Robert Bailey said Forbush was working less than a mile away when he heard the call from dispatch and responded to the scene. He told dispatch it appeared the victims were trapped in the vehicle so he jumped in the river to try to save them.

Forbush drowned during his rescue attempt. The three bodies were recovered from the Elk River hours later.

Bailey released the following statement:

John D. Forbush selflessly gave his life for strangers in need. He proudly served the Gassaway community for 4 years as a volunteer firefighter. His service to the community will forever be remembered. Summersville Fire Department, from Nicholas County, also responded to the scene with Dive Rescue resources. Fire departments from around the region will continue to provide resources and support to the Gassaway VFD and the citizens of Braxton County.