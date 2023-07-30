BRATENAHL, Ohio (WJW) — A crash led to the total shutdown of I-90 West just beyond Eddy Road Sunday evening, Bratenahl Police Department said.

Emergency responders are on scene working to reopen the major highway as soon as possible. In the meantime, a significant backup can be seen on OHGO cameras, and drivers can expect at least a 20 minute backup.

WJW photo

OHGO camera

The crash reportedly took place around 6:30 p.m.

People are being told to avoid the area if possible.

It is not yet known what led to the crash or the extent of anyone’s injuries. This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.