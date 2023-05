BROOKLYN, Ohio (WJW) – The westbound lanes of I-480 were closed for more than an hour early Friday morning.

According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, all lanes of I-480W, near Tiedeman Road were shut down at about midnight while crews handled the scene of a crash.

The crash involved two vehicles.

There has been no word on injuries or what caused the accident.

The highway reopened shortly after 1 a.m.