CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – A crash involving three vehicles sent a car onto the steps of a church in Cleveland Tuesday morning.

It happened before 6 a.m. at Prospect Ave. and E. 30th St.

FOX 8 video from the scene doesn’t show any damage to the church.

Cleveland, FOX 8 photo, August 10, 2021

EMS responded to the scene.

There is no word on injuries or what caused the crash.