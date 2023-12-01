ELYRIA, Ohio (WJW) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol released new information on the crash that shut down State Route 2 near Middle Ridge Road Friday.
According to OSHP, just before 5 a.m., troopers responded to the area and found a Dodge Journey overturned in the road.
Investigators believe the vehicle was headed east on SR-2 when it went off the left side of the road, hitting the ditch and flipping over into the road.
The driver, who was identified as Jean C. Berrios-Cruz., 30, of Lorain, was pronounced dead at the scene.
OSHP says the crash remains under investigation.