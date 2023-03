CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio (WJW) — A crash on State Route 8 caused traffic delays near Cuyahoga Falls Wednesday morning. The roadway has since been reponed.

The crash happened on SR-8 North near Graham Road around 6:50 a.m., according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.

Sr 8 NB closed at Graham. Traffic forced off at Graham. Graham ent to 8NB CLOSED. https://t.co/nL2J3NganT — Patty Harken (@HarkenPatty) March 15, 2023

ODOT said to expect lane closures on SR-8 North beyond Graham Road, but that roadway has since reopened.

