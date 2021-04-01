Live video: At least 12 cars involved in pileup on I-90 in Rocky River

ROCKY RIVER, Ohio (WJW)– Emergency crews at on the scene of a pileup on Interstate 90 in Rocky River.

The westbound lanes and Detroit Road on-ramp are closed. Drivers can exit at Hilliard Boulevard, Rocky River dispatch said.

Dispatch said 12 to 15 cars were involved in the initial crash. Several others also crashed because of stopped traffic.

The crash was weather related, according to police. No injuries were reported.

“Roads are slippery. Please use caution by driving slowly and leaving more than normal distance between cars due to increased braking distances,” police said.