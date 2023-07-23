WILLIAMSFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) — A man died and a child was taken to the hospital following a motorcycle versus minivan crash in Ashtabula County Saturday afternoon, the Ohio State Highway Patrol reported.

Troopers were called to the area of US Route 322 in Williamsfield Township just after 2:40 p.m. for reports of a crash.

Initial investigation found an 18-year-old was driving his motorcycle on the road, “traveling at a high rate of speed,” troopers said, when he hit a Dodge Grand Caravan going the same direction from behind.

The driver of the motorcycle, from Williamsfield, was determined dead at the scene.

A 7-year-old passenger in the minivan was injured in the crash and was airlifted to University Hospitals Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital, troopers said. Their condition is not known.