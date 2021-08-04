Crash involving dump truck kills man in Stark County

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash involving a dump truck.

It happened Tuesday afternoon around 1 p.m. in Nimishillen Township in Stark County.

According to troopers, a man driving a Buick was headed north on California Ave.

OSHP reports the driver failed to field the right-away from the stop sign at the intersection of Columbus Rd.

The Buick driver drove into the path of a dump truck, according to a press release from OSHP.

The dump truck driver was not hurt.

The driver of the Buick was identified as Terrell Clarke, 82, of Canton.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.