CONCORD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) – Traffic is delayed after a crash and diesel spill closed the westbound lanes of I-90 near Concord in Lake County Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, I-90 westbound, near the rest area just west of State Route 44, is closed while crews clear the scene.

As of 5:05 p.m., there’s a 27-minute travel delay.

Drivers should avoid the area at this time.