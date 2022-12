STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – Traffic is backed up after a crash on I-77 southbound in Stark County Friday night.

According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, I-77 southbound is closed beyond Everhard Road/Whipple Avenue because of the crash.

As of 9:25 p.m., there’s about a 30-minute delay in the area. There’s no word yet on when the roadway will reopen.

Drivers are being urged to avoid the area at this time.