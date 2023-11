(WJW) – A crash on I-90 west at Vrooman Rd. shut down the interstate for a second time Thursday.

The latest crash was reported around 1 p.m. It was cleared before 2:30 p.m.

The area was shut down earlier Thursday when two semi trucks were involved in a crash. One of the trucks was carrying boxes of chocolate and caramel, which left the area closed for several hours.

Traffic had been operating in one lane for a good portion of the day.

It’s not clear what caused the crash.