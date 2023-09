MEDINA COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – The southbound lanes of I-71 are closed near Montville Township in Medina County after a crash Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, as of 5 p.m., all lanes are closed on I-71 south beyond State Route 18.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area at this time.

According to statistics from the Ohio State Highway Patrol, so far in 2023, there have been 333 combined crashes on I-71 and State Route 18 in Medina County