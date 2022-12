MEDINA COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – Traffic is being rerouted after a crash along I-71 northbound in Medina County Friday evening.

According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, the northbound lanes of I-71 are closed beyond State Route 539/W Salem/Congress to State Route 83.

Emergency crews are on the scene. It’s unclear when the roadway will reopen.

For now, the detour for drivers is State Route 539 to State Route 604 to State Route 83 to I-71.