Crash, chase net Elyria police armed carjacking suspects

ELYRIA, Ohio (WJW) – The Elyria Police Department announced the arrest of three men suspected of an armed carjacking.

According to police, officers responded to a report of a carjacking on Thursday at 8703 West Ridge Rd.

Police say two suspects carjacked a person at gunpoint and took off in the victim’s vehicle.

The victim was not injured.

Police say the suspects drove the victim’s black Dodge Durango at a high rate of speed and crashed at 3rd St. east of West Ave.

Police say two men got out and tried to run.

Officers caught them a short time later.

Police arrested David Russell, 24, of Bedford Heights, Trayqwan Dunlap, 18, of Cleveland, and Clinton Lindsey, 24, of Cleveland.

According to police, officers found a loaded firearm inside the vehicle.

The suspects were taken to the Lorain County Jail, where they will be held without bond until their initial court appearance.

Police have not said what charges they face.