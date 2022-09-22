BROOKLYN, Ohio (WJW) – Restaurant staff is apologizing to law enforcement after refusing service in Brooklyn this week.

On-duty U.S. Marshals who had been working to round up drug suspects stopped at the Cracker Barrel in Brooklyn only to be turned away. They were told they could not be served because they were armed.

In 2012, this same restaurant location was the site of a horrific murder where a woman and her two children were shot and killed by her husband.

Cracker Barrel released the following statement:

“This was an isolated incident that conflicted with Cracker Barrel’s longstanding policies and procedures. We have taken the appropriate steps to retrain store management and are making things right with these guests. Each guest with whom we’ve been able to speak to has been gracious and understanding. We look forward to having them back to dine with us soon.”