DOVER, Delaware (WJW) – A raid on a daycare in Delaware led to two arrests and a massive seizure of drugs and guns.

Dover police said officers with the drug task force learned a home daycare was connected to a drug investigation.

Police raided “The Little Peoples LFCC 2” on Thursday afternoon.

Officers arrested Camera Christmas, 33, and Jessica Cooper, 29.

According to police, a warrant was issued in the investigation, which led to the raid.

Police say they found 93.1 grams of cocaine, 26.4 grams of crack, 302 bags of heroin, 2 handguns and more than $32,000 in cash.

Courtesy: Dover Police Department

Four children were at the daycare at the time, according to police.

Christmas and Cooper were jailed on multiple drug and child endangerment charges.