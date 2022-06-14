(WJW) – The Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) warned Tuesday for people not to use infant rockers. CPSC says rockers, when used for sleep can cause a suffocation risk.

14 deaths were reported in Fisher-Price and Kids2 infant rockers.

13 babies died from 2009 and 2021 in Fisher-Price Infant-to-Toddler Rockers and Newborn-to-Toddler Rockers. One infant died in a Kids2 Bright Starts Rocker in 2009.

Fisher-Price has sold more than 17 million rockers worldwide since the 1990s and Kids2 has sold more than 1.8 million rockers since 2012. The CPSC urges parents and caregivers to never use inclined products, such as rockers, gliders, soothers, and swings, for infant sleep and should not leave infants in these products unsupervised, unrestrained, or with bedding material, due to the risk of suffocation.

Babies sleep safest on their back, and on a firm, flat surface with only a fitted sheet.