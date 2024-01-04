CLEVELAND (WJW) — The FOX 8 I TEAM has learned investigators are now seeking charges against a driver for a hit and run that killed Cassandra Fear, a well-known business owner.

Cleveland Police have sent the case to Cuyahoga County Prosecutors to be heard by a grand jury.

Police said last month, a driver hit Cassie Fear and took off leaving her to die in the 3700 block of West 130. A report shows investigators developed a suspect the night of the crime through a witness and a security camera.

Police said a camera captured the license plate of a suspect. Officers followed up and questioned the suspect. The report says the suspect smelled of alcohol, and he denied being near the scene of the crime when it happened.

Police said they also found the Jeep they think was involved parked in the suspect’s driveway. The witness told police he had been traveling behind an SUV, and he saw it “swerve and strike Fear while she was standing next to her vehicle in the street.”

The witness also said the SUV was traveling at a high rate of speed and slowed down before the impact.” However, the driver did not stop.

Cassandra Fear was a FOX 9 regular who had become well-known and loved as she operated a shop for candy and sweets in Lakewood.

The I TEAM also checked the suspect’s driving record. It shows more than a dozen traffic tickets and two accidents. In this case, police did not file charges the night of the incident as they continued to investigate. We will update this story when the case is heard by a grand jury and a decision is made on charges.