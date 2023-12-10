CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland police said Sunday they’re looking for a “missing and endangered” 11-year-old boy.

Police said Rocky Tippens left his home at 8:45 p.m. Friday from the 7200 block of Rathbun Avenue Friday. Police said he ran through the yard wearing no shoes and jumped a fence.

Police said Rocky Tippens is described as just under 5 feet tall and approximately 130 lbs. He was last seen wearing a gray shirt and black pants or shorts.

“Rocky suffers from autism and ADHD and Rocky recently ran away, but returned shortly after,” according to Cleveland police.

Cleveland Police photo: Rocky Tippens

Police said anyone with information can call the police non-emergency number at (216) 621-1234 or the Fourth District Police Station at (216) 623-5400.