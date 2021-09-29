Columbus drug bust leads to discovery of body parts

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Franklin County Sheriff’s deputies discovered body parts during a drug bust on the 1800 block of Bashan Drive in southwest Columbus around 7 a.m. Wednesday.

The Sheriff’s Office then called in the Columbus Division of Police to investigate.

Sgt. James Fuqua said the body parts are believed to be from one or more women, and were found when deputies arrived at the home to serve a warrant.

Columbus police says multiple people in the home are being questioned but no arrests have been made yet.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations is now on scene leading the investigation.

