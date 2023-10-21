CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Police Department has issued a BOLO (Be on the Lookout) for a missing and “endangered” 13-year-old boy who they said has a history of “gang activity.”

Detectives said Maurice Bradley was released in August from the Cuyahoga County Detention Home for robbery, grand theft auto, and breaking and entering.

Police are advising the public to “Please use caution when approached.”

Maurice Bradley was last seen in the area of West 25th Street and Columbus Road when he ran out of his mother’s car, police said. Bradley’s mother Maegan Hale told police “He hangs out with gang members,” according to a police report.

*Cleveland Police are looking for 13-year-old Maurice Bradley*

Police said his mother describes him as being a Black male, 5’08”, 160 pounds with short black hair, and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a green hoodie, black pants, and black Crocks, police said.

“Maegan states her son Maurice is very familiar with Cleveland and knows how to get around using RTA,” police said.