AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – A coyote pup has made its debut outside its den in downtown Akron, and experts suspect there are even more in the litter.

Courtesy: Summit Metro Parks

The den has been under the watchful eye of the Akron Zoo and Summit Metro Parks since early spring when officials fitted two coyotes, one male and one female, with GPS tracking collars as part of a study to better understand the behaviors of the animals in urban settings.

Officials have not disclosed the exact location of the den for the safety of the animals, and said in a post to Facebook, “Like humans, coyote parents are fiercely protective of their young, and it’s crucial to give them the distance they need to ensure their safety and well-being. While these pups may be irresistibly cute, remember to observe from afar and avoid any actions that could disrupt their natural behavior.”

FOX 8 first reported on the tracking of the coyotes in May after a viewer shared with us a photo of one of the animals wearing a tracking collar. The viewer expressed surprise to see the coyote in busy downtown.

Coyote spotted in downtown Akron. Courtesy: Brandy Brugger

Experts with the Ohio Division of Wildlife say it’s not at all unusual for coyotes to be anywhere and everywhere. They are remarkable for their ability to thrive in almost any environment.

So far, data from the tracking collars show the two coyotes’ range extends through much of downtown Akron.

Courtesy: Akron Zoo

Officials with Summit Metro Parks say they have ben able to confirm there are at least two pups, but suspect more since the average size of a coyote litter is typically around six.