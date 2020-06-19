Cows, sheep, alpacas: Lake Metroparks Farmpark reopens today

KIRTLAND, Ohio (WJW) — Northeast Ohioans can once again visit the animals at the Lake Metroparks Farmpark, which opened its doors to the public this morning with some new safety guidelines in place.

“After three months, we’re excited to welcome the community back to experience Lake Metroparks Farmpark again,” Farmpark Administrator Lee Homyock said in a statement. “As we reopen, our first priority is to protect our guests, employees and the animals in our care.”

For now, that means the park will only be open Friday through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., with only a limited amount of guests entering at a time.

Guests can view farm animals like cows, alpacas and sheep and learn about things like how cheese is made in outdoor spaces only, as indoor exhibits (other than restrooms) are closed.

Guests are not required to wear masks, but are highly encouraged to do so.

Expect various food trucks to be on site every day the park is open, along with live shows and demonstrations every Saturday.

Find the entire schedule of activities at goto.lakemetroparks.com/farmpark.

The park, always full of adorable animals (as seen in the video above), has been shut down since mid-March due to coronavirus concerns.

Photo courtesy Lake Metroparks