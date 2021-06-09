Coworkers organize parade for man battling cancer, overcoming tragedy

CLEVELAND (WJW)– A dedicated family man and coworker, who is going through an incredibly difficult time by first losing his daughter and now fighting for his own life, got a big surprise Wednesday.

Artino “Tino” Harris was standing on his front porch on Cleveland’s east side when dozens of cars, fire trucks and police cruisers began honking their horns and parading past the home.

“I’m trying to hold my tears back,” Harris said.

The drive-by parade was organized by his coworkers at Premiere Real Estate. They came from across Northeast Ohio to offer him love and support.

“We consider ourselves a family and Tino is one of the longest members. And we love him and we just wish him the best of everything and a speedy recovery,” said Jeff Zuckerman, managing member at Premiere Real Estate.

Tragedy first struck Tino’s family last August when his 29-year-old daughter Jazmine passed away suddenly from cancer.

Then a week later, Tino was diagnosed with cancer. A lump in his cheek that initially looked like an abscess turned out to be a cancerous tumor that spread.

“I had it in my face and it went down into my lungs,” Harris said.

“It’s been a little rough, we pray to God every day” said Adrienne King, his wife. “He just had another surgery on Monday but you see he’s walking around, so he’s strong.”

Harris is strong and clearly loved.

After the parade made a second pass down East 143rd Street, the vehicles stopped and one by one his friends got out and hugged him; giving him balloons, flowers and other gifts.

(FOX 8 photo)

“Thanks for all the cards and everything I appreciate it,” said Harris, with tears rolling down his cheeks.

Everyone gathered then cheered and applauded their friend; saying they’re all praying for him to recover and return to work very soon.

“Tino has a heart of gold and he gives that heart to everybody,” Zuckerman said. “This was our opportunity to give back to him.”