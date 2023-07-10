CLEVELAND (WJW) — A lone cow was seen trotting through parts of Cleveland Monday, leading to police attempting to corral the animal.

Just after 9 p.m., officers were on scene at East 123rd Street and Oakland Avenue working to move the cow to safety, Cleveland police told FOX 8.

Photo courtesy Cleveland police

Cleveland police reportedly cornered the animal in a backyard and it was moved into a trailer, taken to the mounted police barn.

An ear tag reportedly has the word “Punch” written on it.

Police are asking the owner, or anyone who may know about the cow, to call 216-621-1234.

No further information has been released at this time. Check back for updates on this developing story.