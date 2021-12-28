COVID test site opening at Lake County Fairgrounds for 1 day only

PAINESVILLE, Ohio (WJW) – A free COVID-19 pop-up testing event will take place for one day at the Lake County Fairgrounds.

People are asked to register in advance.

The site will open at 1301 Mentor Ave. in Painesville on Wednesday, Dec. 29 at 10 a.m.

It will run until 3 p.m. or while supplies last.

Rapid antigen testing will be conducted in a drive-thru setting, and participants will receive results in approximately 15 minutes.

People are asked to enter the fairgrounds via the Mentor Ave. entrance.

This testing event is a collaboration between Azimuth Medical, SCT Medical Clinic, the Lake County Fairgrounds, and Lake County General Health District.