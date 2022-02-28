COVID rates in Ohio hit new low

News

by: Talia Naquin

Posted: / Updated:

Editor’s Note: The video above is about new CDC guidance on masks.

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Nearly 2 years after Ohio saw its first-ever COVID-19 cases, coronavirus transmission rates have hit a new low.

On a map that tracks COVID-19 cases and spread by the Centers for Disease Control, multiple Northeast Ohio counties are listed as having moderate transmission rates.

All of Ohio was considered to have a high rate of transmission through the end of 2021.

Just two months later, there has been a big downturn.

While a high spread is 100 cases per 100,000 residents, a moderate spread is 10 to 49 cases in the same size group.

14 counties, most of which are in Northeast Ohio, have a moderate spread of COVID, according to the data.

Most Ohio counties have a substantial spread, except for the southern part of the state, which is still seeing a high transmission rate.

Holmes county has the lowest spread of any county in Ohio, with 22.75 cases per 100,000 residents.

Here are all the Ohio counties with moderate transmission:

  • Lake – 44.71 cases per 100k
  • Cuyahoga – 46.31
  • Geauga – 40.58
  • Medina – 44.51
  • Summit – 36.78
  • Wayne – 49.26
  • Stark – 34.81
  • Holmes – 22.75
  • Erie – 44.43
  • Sandusky – 34.18
  • Wyandot – 45.93
  • Crawford – 43.38
  • Putnam – 38.39
  • Paulding – suppressed for reliability (According to the CDC, when the numbers of cases or deaths used to compute rates are small, the rates tend to have poor reliability.)

The first COVID-19 cases in Ohio were identified on March 9, 2020.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:

Sign up today for your Cleveland Browns updates

Black History Month 2022
Black History Month 2022

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral

Download the FOX 8 weather app