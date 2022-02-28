COVID rates in Ohio hit new low

Editor’s Note: The video above is about new CDC guidance on masks.

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Nearly 2 years after Ohio saw its first-ever COVID-19 cases, coronavirus transmission rates have hit a new low.

On a map that tracks COVID-19 cases and spread by the Centers for Disease Control, multiple Northeast Ohio counties are listed as having moderate transmission rates.

All of Ohio was considered to have a high rate of transmission through the end of 2021.

Just two months later, there has been a big downturn.

While a high spread is 100 cases per 100,000 residents, a moderate spread is 10 to 49 cases in the same size group.

14 counties, most of which are in Northeast Ohio, have a moderate spread of COVID, according to the data.

Most Ohio counties have a substantial spread, except for the southern part of the state, which is still seeing a high transmission rate.

Holmes county has the lowest spread of any county in Ohio, with 22.75 cases per 100,000 residents.

Here are all the Ohio counties with moderate transmission:

Lake – 44.71 cases per 100k

Cuyahoga – 46.31

Geauga – 40.58

Medina – 44.51

Summit – 36.78

Wayne – 49.26

Stark – 34.81

Holmes – 22.75

Erie – 44.43

Sandusky – 34.18

Wyandot – 45.93

Crawford – 43.38

Putnam – 38.39

Paulding – suppressed for reliability (According to the CDC, when the numbers of cases or deaths used to compute rates are small, the rates tend to have poor reliability.)

The first COVID-19 cases in Ohio were identified on March 9, 2020.