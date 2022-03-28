CLEVELAND (WJW) – You start getting a cough, runny nose and are sneezing more frequently. Do you have COVID or just seasonal allergies?

“Currently we are already in spring allergies and some people have already started to feel the symptoms. This would be due to tree pollen out there,” said Dr. Sandra Hong, allergist and immunologist at the Cleveland Clinic.

But allergy season is coinciding with the spread of the BA.2 Sub variant of Omicron.

“We actually know that it is spiking in other parts of the world and it is very contagious. It appears to be similar to Omicron. We’re still trying to decide but it feels like it’s a little less severe,” said Hong.

Doctors say for those with milder symptoms, it’s not always easy to tell which you have.

“Unfortunately, we do know that the COVID variants, that the symptoms are very similar to allergies so it can be very difficult to distinguish the two because with COVID symptoms as well as allergies you can have nasal symptoms like runny nose, congestion ocular symptoms and sneezing,” said Dr. Samuel Friedlander, allergist & clinical assistant professor at University Hospitals.

“However, if you’re infected with something like COVID due to this new variant, the symptoms are actually more achy and fatigue and you’ll have headaches with them. Those aren’t very typical for someone with allergies,” Hong added.

Fever and loss of taste or smell are also going to mean COVID over allergies. The CDC compiled a chart comparing symptoms of the two afflictions.

But the best way to know for sure is to get tested.

“We do have really good diagnostic tests right now so we both have testing for COVID and also when you go to an allergy doctor, we can do allergy skin testing and these are great ways to diagnose what’s causing the problem,” said Friedlander.